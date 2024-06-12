Nneka Ogwumike scores season-high 26 against her former team as the Storm beat the Sparks 95-79

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 26 points against her former team, Jewell Loyd added 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 95-79 on Tuesday night. Seattle scored on four straight possessions down the stretch to seal it. Skylar Diggins-Smith finished with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists for Seattle. Sami Whitcomb made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Li Yueru scored a career-high 18 points for Los Angeles. Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Aari McDonald added 15 points off the bench.

