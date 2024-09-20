Nneka Ogwumike scores 17, Storm spoil Diana Taurasi’s night with 89-70 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm spoiled what could be the final home game of Diana Taurasi’s 20-year career with an 89-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Taurasi had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting in 18 minutes. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 11 points. The Storm were already locked in the WNBA’s No. 5 playoff seed and will open the first round Sunday at Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series. Phoenix has locked up the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoffs and will play No. 2 Minnesota starting Sunday, but there’s no certainty Taurasi will be back for another game in the desert.

