Nneka Ogwumike re-signs with Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike not only wants to make the Los Angeles Sparks a championship contender again, but also to get the community excited about women’s basketball and other sports. The former WNBA MVP re-signed with the Sparks last week, continuing her career with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 in 2012. Ogwumike says the Sparks are a culturally relevant team that “gets people excited about basketball” and “changes things for women in sport.” Ogwumike will once again team up with her sister Chiney, who also re-signed with the Sparks last week.

