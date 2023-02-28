Nneka Ogwumike re-signs with Los Angeles Sparks

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, right, tries to shoot as Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Aug. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Ogwumike wants to not only restore Los Angeles into a championship contending franchise, but also to get the community excited about basketball and women's sports. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

Nneka Ogwumike not only wants to make the Los Angeles Sparks a championship contender again, but also to get the community excited about women’s basketball and other sports. The former WNBA MVP re-signed with the Sparks last week, continuing her career with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 in 2012. Ogwumike says the Sparks are a culturally relevant team that “gets people excited about basketball” and “changes things for women in sport.” Ogwumike will once again team up with her sister Chiney, who also re-signed with the Sparks last week.

