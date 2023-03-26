NM St coach: ‘They made a statement by hiring a guy like me’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State’s new coach says his focus is on rebuilding the culture for a program that was shut down in midseason after back-to-back scandals. At his introductory news conference, Jason Hooten said the decision to leave Sam Houston after 13 years and 261 wins was difficult. It was certainly made more challenging given the situation he inherits. The Aggies are expected to lose up to half a roster from a team that was 9-15 when the school chancellor shut things down after hazing allegations came on the heels of a fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico student by an Aggies player during a road trip to Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.