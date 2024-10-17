NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — NL batting champion Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. The Padres say they expect Arraez to begin an offseason hitting program in about eight weeks and to be at full strength by the start of spring training. In a social media post showing himself in a hospital bed, Arraez wrote that he had surgery “after pushing through an injured half of the season.” Arraez hit .314 to win his third straight batting title. He won it in 2023 with Miami and in 2022 with Minnesota.

