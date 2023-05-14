Nkunku steers Leipzig toward Champions League qualification

BERLIN (AP) — Christopher Nkunku has starred for Leipzig to take a big step toward Champions League qualification by coming from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga. The French forward set up both very late goals for Leipzig to reclaim third place from Union Berlin and move four points clear of fifth-place Freiburg. Two rounds remain and the top four qualify for the Champions League. Stuttgart missed the chance to escape the relegation zone after being held 1-1 at home by Bayer Leverkusen. Two penalties ensured a share of the points. Stuttgart will rue Exequiel Palacios’ equalizer as it left the team second from bottom on 29 points with two rounds remaining.

