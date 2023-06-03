Nkunku shines as Leipzig beats Frankfurt to retain German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has retained the German Cup after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku. There were few clear chances for either team as they seemed wary of allowing their opponents space to counter. It took a stroke of fortune for Nkunku to score in the 71st minute with a shot which took two deflections. Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 14 minutes later off a pass from Nkunku.

