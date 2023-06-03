Nkunku shines as Leipzig beats Frankfurt to retain German Cup
By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, final match between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreas Gora)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has retained the German Cup after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the final thanks to a deflected goal and an assist from Christopher Nkunku. There were few clear chances for either team as they seemed wary of allowing their opponents space to counter. It took a stroke of fortune for Nkunku to score in the 71st minute with a shot which took two deflections. Dominik Szoboszlai made it 2-0 14 minutes later off a pass from Nkunku.
