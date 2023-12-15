Nkunku set for Chelsea debut months after knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — Christopher Nkunku will be available to make his Chelsea debut on Saturday, more than four months after a knee injury during a preseason game. The 26-year-old France forward joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig where he scored 58 goals over the previous two seasons. Chelsea paid a reported transfer fee of $66 million. Chelsea will try to halt a two-game losing streak on Saturday when last-placed Sheffield United visits Stamford Bridge. Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Nkunku will be available which will be “very good for us.”

