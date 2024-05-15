Nkunku inflates blue balloon to celebrate goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Brighton in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Christopher Nkunku has inflated a blue balloon and held it between his lips to celebrate his second-half goal in a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Brighton in the Premier League. The France striker’s 64th-minute strike added to Cole Palmer’s 22nd goal of the campaign in the 34th minute at Amex Stadium. Chelsea claimed a fourth straight victory to boost its ambitions of qualifying for a European competition next season. Chelsea moved three points behind fifth-place Tottenham heading into the final round of games in the league on Sunday. Second-half Chelsea substitute Reece James was shown a straight red card in the 88th after he kicked out at Joao Pedro while on the ground.

