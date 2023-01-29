Nkamhoua, Zeigler lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points and Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists to lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas 82-71 on Saturday night in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Josiah-Jordan James added 14 and Santiago Vescovi had 12 for Tennessee, which led by as many as 22 midway through the second half. Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 to lead Texas. Marcus Carr and Brock Cunningham finished with 11 each.

