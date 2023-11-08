Nkamhoua, high-flying Michigan dominate UNC Asheville in 25-point win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Oliver Nkamhoua scored 25 points and Dug McDaniel scored a career-high 22 points and Michigan beat UNC Asheville 99-74 in a season-opening matchup. McDaniel distributed eight assists, one of which was an approximately 50-foot lob to Nkamhoua which he caught from outside the key and threw down with both hands. With a 67-40 lead, Nkamhoua went on his own 6-0 run wrapping two dunks around a jumper. Drew Pember scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, Banks 18 and reserve Evan Johnson 12.

