NJ Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out with upper-body injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has an upper-body injury and is considered week to week. Coach Lindy Ruff gave the injury update following the Devils morning skate ahead of their home game against the Seattle Kraken. Hughes left practice early Wednesday. The 21-year-old who represented New Jersey at NHL All-Star Weekend has the team contending and in a playoff spot for the first time in several seasons. Hughes ranks third in the league in goals with 35 and ninth in points with 67.

