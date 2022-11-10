Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington

Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first the Ducks much get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington on Saturday and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium where the Ducks have a 23-game winning streak, the third-longest streak in the nation. The Huskies must win to keep its Pac-12 championship hopes alive but they haven’t won in Eugene since a 70-21 victory in 2016.

