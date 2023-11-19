Nix throws for 404 yards, 6 TDs as No. 6 Oregon rolls to 49-13 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 404 yards and a career-high six touchdowns, Patrick Herbert and Troy Franklin both caught two touchdown passes and No. 6 Oregon rolled to a 49-13 win over Arizona State on Saturday. The Ducks buried the Sun Devils with an avalanche of offense on the way to a 42-0 lead, scoring touchdowns on their first six offensive drives and gaining 444 total yards. Nix had touchdown passes of 23, 49, 16, 45, 71 and 16 yards. Oregon came into the game with the nation’s No. 1 offense, averaging more than 46 points per game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.