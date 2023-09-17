Nix throws for 3 touchdowns and No. 13 Oregon easily downs Hawaii 55-10

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Oregon to an easy 55-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night. The Ducks have won 32 straight nonconference games at Autzen Stadium, the longest streak in the nation. Jordan James ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks while Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden each caught two scoring passes. Nix completed 21 of 27 passes before heading to the bench after one series in the second half.

