Nix sets NCAA mark for most career starts, leads No. 9 Oregon to a 38-24 win over Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns while setting the NCAA record for most career starts and No. 9 Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 38-24 victory over Washington State. Nix started in his 54th college game and the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) became bowl eligible after a disappointing 36-33 loss at rival Washington last weekend. Bucky Irving ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a scoring pass from Nix to keep Oregon undefeated at home this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.