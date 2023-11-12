Nix has 4 TDs and No. 6 Ducks get closer to the Pac-12 title game with 36-27 win over USC

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns and No. 6 Oregon held off a late USC rally for a 36-27 victory on Saturday night, effectively eliminating the Trojans from contention for the Pac-12 championship game. Tez Johnson caught seven passes for 126 yards and two scores, and Oregon racked up 552 yards in total offense. It was the fourth straight win for the Ducks, who are undefeated at home. Caleb Williams threw for 291 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another score. USC has lost four of their last five games after winning their first six.

