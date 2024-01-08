Nivar scores 10 of 16 in 4th, UNC women get first win at No. 16 Notre Dame 61-57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indya Nivar scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished with five steals, Lexi Donarski added 13 points and North Carolina beat No. 16 Notre Dame 61-57. North Carolina, which is 5-10 all time against the Irish, won for the first time in six tries at Notre Dame. Sonia Citron scored 18 points for Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo added 17 and 11 rebounds. The Irish used a 9-1 run to make it 55-all with 3:41 left. Maria Gakdeng made 1-of-2 free throws about a minute later and Nivar kissed a running left-hand layup high off the glass to make it 58-55 with 1:44 to go.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.