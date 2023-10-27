NIT will no longer guarantee tournament spots for regular-season conference champions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Regular-season conference champions are no longer guaranteed spots in the National Invitation Tournament. The NIT Board of Managers tweaked its qualifying rules for its postseason tournament and say regular-season champs who do not win their conference tournament and are not otherwise selected to the NCAA Tournament will not receive an automatic bid to the NIT. Instead, the NIT will guarantee two teams — based on the NET rankings — from each of major six conferences. That’s two teams from the ACC, the Big East, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the SEC. Those 12 will also get to host a game.

