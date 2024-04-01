NIT semifinals is no ‘Hoosiers’ for Indiana State. It’s what team expected after March Madness snub

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indiana State's Robbie Avila, right, drives to the basket and scores against Minnesota during a second-round NCAA college basketball game in the NIT Tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/JOSEPH C. GARZA]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State coach Josh Schertz left his measuring tape at home when he came to Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse. In the midst of a 31-win season that included a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and the school’s first AP Top 25 appearance in nearly half a century, Schertz found it unnecessary to show his players the free-throw line, the rim or even the 3-point line were any different from what they have at home. No, reaching the NIT semifinals is not a surprising “Hoosiers” experience. It’s what Indiana State expected to do after being left out of the NCAA Tournament.

