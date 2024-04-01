NIT semifinals is no ‘Hoosiers’ for Indiana State. It’s what team expected after March Madness snub

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State coach Josh Schertz left his measuring tape at home when he came to Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse. In the midst of a 31-win season that included a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title and the school’s first AP Top 25 appearance in nearly half a century, Schertz found it unnecessary to show his players the free-throw line, the rim or even the 3-point line were any different from what they have at home. No, reaching the NIT semifinals is not a surprising “Hoosiers” experience. It’s what Indiana State expected to do after being left out of the NCAA Tournament.

