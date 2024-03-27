NIT selection changes not popular with mid-majors, or many favored Power Six conference programs

The NCAA’s changes to the National Invitation Tournament selection process this year were designed to preserve the viability of the tournament in the face of possible competition. By favoring teams from the Power Six conferences, the logic went, viewership would be up, revenue would be up and competition might be stymied. Then the rejections started piling up. While mid-major coaches expressed their disproval of the new priorities from the beginning, at least seven schools from the favored Power Six opted out of the once prestigious event.

