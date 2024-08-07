Nishikori wins in Montreal for first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2021

MONTREAL (AP) — Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Alex Michelsen 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of National Bank Open, earning his first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 event in three years. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan has battled injuries in recent years and hadn’t won a match in a Masters 1000 event, the level below the four Grand Slam tournaments, since Indian Wells in 2021. Nishikori will face No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round. Another oft-injured past finalist in a Grand Slam tournament had to withdraw when Canadian Milos Raonic pulled out before his first-round match against No. 13 seed Holger Rune with a shoulder injury.

