Nique Clifford leads Colorado State to 76-72 OT win over TCU at Acrisure Invitational

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Nique Clifford finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to help Colorado State rally for a 76-72 overtime victory over TCU in the consolation final of the Acrisure Invitational.Bowen Born hit a 3-pointer for the Rams (4-3) with 56 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 66 and forcing OT after Frankie Collins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Horned Frogs (4-3). Jalen Lake hit a go-ahead jumper and Clifford followed with two baskets for a 74-68 advantage with 57 seconds to go.

