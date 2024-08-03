Nino Salukvadze, the only woman to compete at 10 Olympics, says she’s retiring. For good this time

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Pistol shooter Nino Salukvadze has competed at the Olympics a record 10 times over 36 years. Now she says she’s retiring. The 55-year-old from Georgia has seen the Games become bigger and more professionalized and says the competition is tougher than ever. Coming to the Paris Olympics was about honoring her father, Vakhtang, who was also her coach. After the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he talked her out of retirement for one last push. He died at the age of 93 this year after seeing his daughter qualify again for the Olympics.

