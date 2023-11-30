Nineteen-year-old Priscila scores late to lead Brazil’s women’s soccer team over Japan 4-3

SAO PAULO (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Priscila scored a last-minute goal in her women’s national team debut to give Brazil a 4-3 win over Japan in a friendly. Priscila is expected to be Brazil’s next soccer star. She scored seconds before the final whistle at Neo Quimica Arena with a powerful shot from the edge of the box and then fell on the field in tears after realizing what she had done. Bia Zaneratto scored twice for Brazil and Gabi Portilho added the other. Aoba Fujino, Jun Endo and Mina Tanaka scored for Japan. Brazil will play two more matches in the coming days as part of its preparations for next year’s Paris Olympics.

