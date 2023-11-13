Niners star Christian McCaffrey fails to score a touchdown for the 1st time in 18 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey finished with 142 total yards in San Francisco’s 34-3 drubbing of Jacksonville. But his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown, including the playoffs, ended at 17. He was standing on the sideline and seemingly done for the day when the 49ers started driving late. Suddenly, with a chance to score again, coach Kyle Shanahan decided to put his biggest star back in a lopsided game. He wanted McCaffrey to get the record so he got him the ball on five consecutive plays in hopes he would. It didn’t work out. It didn’t backfire, either.

