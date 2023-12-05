Nine F1 teams deny they asked for investigation into Toto Wolff and his wife

Nine Formula One teams have released nearly identical statements denying they complained to governing body FIA about an alleged conflict of interest between Mercedes head Toto Wolff and his wife, who works for F1’s management group. The governing body of Formula One racing is investigating the Wolffs following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information with the commercial rights arm of the global series. Susie Wolff, Mercedes and Formula One have denied any wrongdoing. The probe comes after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings.

