Nimmo rescues Mets off the bench on Mother’s Day. Senga’s rehab progressing slowly

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo follows his RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Kevin Kelly scores Brett Baty during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 5, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo played only 2 1/2 innings off the bench and still made all the difference. Held out of the starting lineup because of soreness on his right side, Nimmo entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth that gave the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Swinging a pink bat and wearing pink socks on Mother’s Day, a smiling Nimmo pumped his fist as he circled the bases. He was swarmed by excited teammates at home plate after connecting off left-hander A.J. Minter for the second walk-off homer of his career. Nimmo exited Saturday’s game early with right intercostal irritation, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza initially intended to give him a full night off Sunday.

