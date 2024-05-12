Nimmo rescues Mets off the bench on Mother’s Day. Senga’s rehab progressing slowly

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo played only 2 1/2 innings off the bench and still made all the difference. Held out of the starting lineup because of soreness on his right side, Nimmo entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth that gave the New York Mets a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Swinging a pink bat and wearing pink socks on Mother’s Day, a smiling Nimmo pumped his fist as he circled the bases. He was swarmed by excited teammates at home plate after connecting off left-hander A.J. Minter for the second walk-off homer of his career. Nimmo exited Saturday’s game early with right intercostal irritation, and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza initially intended to give him a full night off Sunday.

