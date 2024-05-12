Nimmo out of Mets’ lineup with soreness on his side. Senga’s rehab progressing slowly

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo is out of the New York Mets’ lineup against the Atlanta Braves with soreness on his right side. The left fielder said he was feeling pretty good, though, and thought it was realistic he could play Monday night versus Philadelphia. Nimmo said core testing went well and he won’t have an MRI unless problems arise when he tries swinging, which he planned to do Sunday evening. Nimmo exited Saturday’s game after the fourth inning with right intercostal irritation. He felt discomfort when he held up on a swing in the second.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.