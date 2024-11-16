Nimari Burnett scores 16 and Danny Wolf secures a double-double to lead Michigan past TCU 76-64

By The Associated Press
Michigan head coach Dusty May yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nimari Burnett scored 16 points, Danny Wolf had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Michigan beat TCU 76-64. Wolf gave Michigan a 53-43 lead with 12 minutes left but the Wolverines only made two field goals over the next six minutes to have their lead trimmed to 63-60 with 6:16 remaining. TCU didn’t make its next field goal until the 2:19 mark when Trazarien White converted a fast-break layup to make it 72-64. Michigan secured two offensive rebounds on its next possession, ending in Vladislav Goldin’s layup for a 10-point lead. Auburn transfer Tre Donaldson also scored 14 points for Michigan (2-1). Sam Walters added 10 points.

