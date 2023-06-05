NIL Summit generates predictions of more dramatic changes on college landscape

ATLANTA (AP) — The second annual NIL Summit has delivered predictions of more dramatic changes to the landscape of college sports. This comes only days before a contingent of Southeastern Conference coaches and administrators will ask for federal help in regulating the expanding ability of college athletes to earn money while still in school. The three-day NIL Summit ended Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame. Athletes’ new-found ability to earn money off their name, image and likeness has the potential to create more dramatic change in all college sports. There were predictions college athletes will be classified as employees and form unions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.