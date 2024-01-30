NIL opportunities leave smaller pool of late-round NFL draft prospects

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL teams might find slimmer pickings in the later rounds of the upcoming draft. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says his game’s targeted prospects projected for the last few rounds were “wiped out” in December. Players had the option to return and collect name, image and likeness money instead of going for an NFL paycheck. Some opted to return for a COVID year, and only 58 juniors declared for the draft, the fewest in 13 years. Nagy expects some NFL teams to trade up from their late-round picks or stockpile such picks for next year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.