Nikhil Rama, a South African who is ranked No. 1,214, leads the Joburg Open after the second round

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African golfer Nikhil Rama rose to the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open after hitting an 8-under 62 in the second round. The 1,214th-ranked Rama made an eagle and six birdies at Houghton Golf Club in only his 10th European Tour event. He leads Thriston Lawrence by one at 13-under 127 total. The Joburg Open is the season-opening event on the European tour. The 2024 season began on Thursday only four days after the 2023 one finished in Dubai.

