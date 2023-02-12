Nijel Pack leads No. 19 Miami to 93-85 win over Louisville

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night. Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. Isaiah Wong and Norchad Omier finished with 21 points each and Jordan Miller added 10 for the Hurricanes. El Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and had five assists while Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 18 for the Cardinals.

