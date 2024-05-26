NiJaree Canady throws two-hit shutout to keep Stanford alive at softball super regional

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — NiJaree Canady pitched a complete-game two-hitter and host Stanford stayed alive in the Super Regionals, defeating LSU 3-0 to even the series at one game apiece. Canady struck out nine and walked three batters. She is 22-5 with a 0.67 ERA. She allowed only one runner to reach second base — on Ali Newland’s leadoff double in the fifth inning for LSU’s first hit. Canady then struck out the side. Kyra Chan’s RBI double in the third inning provided the game’s only run until the seventh when Emily Jones drove in a run with a double and Chan added a run-scoring single.

