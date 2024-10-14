Nigeria’s soccer team stranded at Libya airport, putting Africa Cup qualifier in doubt

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s soccer players say they will boycott their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Libya after being stranded overnight at Al Abraq Airport in what the team captain described as “mind games”. The Super Eagles are scheduled to play the second-leg tie on Tuesday. Team captain William Troost-Ekong said the plane had been due to land at Benghazi Airport but was diverted at the last minute to Al Abraq some 220 kilometers away. The Libyan Football Federation denied the accusations of sabotage. The first leg on Friday involved similar accusations of sabotage from the Libya team. That game was won 1-0 by Nigeria.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.