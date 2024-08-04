Nigerian women are first African team to make Olympic quarterfinals in basketball

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Ezinne Kalu scored 21 points and Nigeria made Olympic history by becoming the first African team, male or female, to reach the Olympic quarterfinals in basketball when it beat Canada 79-70. The Nigerians came in having only one win — back in the 2004 Athens Games — and now they’re staying around the Olympics longer than they ever have before. Canada came in ranked fifth in the world and leaves winless, eliminated on the final day of group play. Belgium clinched a berth in the first game Sunday. Five countries already clinched berths: the U.S., Spain, Serbia, France and Germany. Australia must win or go home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.