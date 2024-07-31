Nigerian national champion not entered for Olympic 100, blames country’s track federation for mix-up

PARIS (AP) — Nigeria’s national champion in the women’s 100-meter sprint won’t run the race at the Olympics because she says her country’s track federation didn’t enter her into the field in time. Favour Ofili said on social media that “It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games.” Ofili won Nigeria’s national title in June with a time of 11.06 seconds. Her personal-best time of 10.93 would have made her a contender to race in the final. Officials for Nigeria’s track federation say they included Ofili’s name on the entry forms for the 100. World track officials say Ofili is only entered in the 200 meters and 4×100 relay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.