Nigerian midfielder Uche scores in his Spanish league debut as Getafe draws 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao

MADRID (AP) — Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche was playing in the fifth division of Spanish soccer two years ago. On Thursday he scored in his debut with top-tier club Getafe on the opening day of the Spanish league. Uche netted a 64th-minute equalizer with a firm header in Getafe’s 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao. Uche was with fifth-division club Moralo before joining third-division side Ceuta for a reported transfer fee of 800 euros (now $877) last year. Copa del Rey champion Athletic had opened the scoring through Oihan Sancet in the 27th.

