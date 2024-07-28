Nigerian female boxer tests positive for banned diuretic, provisionally suspended from Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was removed from the Paris Olympics women’s tournament after testing positive for a banned doping substance. The International Testing Agency announced the case on Saturday. The 22-year-old African Games lightweight champion tested positive for the diuretic furosemide in a sample taken on Thursday. Furosemide is a masking agent that can hide the presence of other drugs. Ogunsemilore is provisionally suspended. She was due to compete Monday in the round of 16 as the fourth-seeded boxer in the women’s 60-kilogram (132-pound) class.

