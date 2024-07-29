Nigeria surprises Aussies in Olympic women’s basketball with 1st win since 2004

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Ezinne Kalu made her first four 3-pointers and scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half as Nigeria earned its first win in women’s basketball at the Olympics since 2004, upsetting Australia 75-62 in their group play opener. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and went winless in Tokyo. Australia is led by coach Sandy Brondello from the WNBA’s New York Liberty and came in ranked third in the world, compared to 12th for Nigeria. Fans inside Pierre Mauroy Stadium were on their feet cheering for Nigeria in the final seconds before the celebration.

