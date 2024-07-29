Nigeria stuns Aussies in Olympic women’s basketball with 1st win since 2004

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Ezinne Kalu made her first four 3-pointers and scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half as Nigeria won its first Olympic women’s basketball game since the 2004 Athens Games, upsetting Australia 75-62 in their group play opener. Nigeria didn’t even qualify for the 2016 Rio Games and went winless in Tokyo. Australia is led by WNBA New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello and ranked third in the world with Nigeria 12th. Fans inside Pierre Mauroy Stadium were on their feet cheering and applauding Nigeria in the final seconds before the players and coaches ran to midcourt to jump, hug and celebrate.

