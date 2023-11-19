Nigeria stumbles to 2nd consecutive draw in WCup qualifying after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1

BUTARE, Rwanda (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho equalized to salvage a 1-1 draw for Nigeria against Zimbabwe as both sides opened their World Cup qualifying campaigns with two consecutive draws. Zimbabwe took the lead in the 26th minute through a free kick by forward Walter Musona, who hammered the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out. The result leaves both teams on two points in Group C. They are one point behind leader South Africa, which has a game in hand. Trézéguet netted a brace later Sunday in Egypt’s 2-0 win over 10-man Sierra Leone to take his goal tally to three in the campaign after two games. Mozambique was beaten 2-0 at home by Algeria. Burundi lost 2-1 to Gabon.

