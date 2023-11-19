Nigeria stumbles to 2nd consecutive draw in WC qualifying after Zimbabwe holds Super Eagles 1-1

BUTARE, Rwanda (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho equalized to salvage a 1-1 draw for Nigeria against Zimbabwe as both sides opened their World Cup qualifying campaigns with two consecutive draws. Zimbabwe, hosting games in Rwanda because of a lack of suitable stadiums at home, took the lead in the 26th minute through a free kick by forward Walter Musona, who hammered the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out. The result leaves both teams on two points in Group C, one point behind leader South Africa, which has a game in hand. In other matches, Mozambique was beaten 2-0 at home by Algeria while Burundi lost 2-1 to Gabon in Tanzania.

