Nigeria striker Moffi joins French league club Nice

Nice signed Terem Moffi on the final day of the transfer window after beating southern rival Marseille for the prolific Nigeria striker. Nice says Moffi has signed a loan deal with a obligation to make the deal permanent. Moffi joins from French club Lorient and has been one of the best players in the league this season. Marseille was interested in signing Moffi and the striker had been set to be part of a reported swap deal that would see Bamba Dieng sign with Lorient. The Senegal forward did sign a four-year deal with Lorient last week but Moffi opted for Nice.

