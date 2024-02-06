Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of Africa Cup semifinal vs. South Africa

BOUAKÉ, Ivory Coast (AP) — Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has shaken off an injury scare to train with the rest of the squad for the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with South Africa. Osimhen had missed the team’s flight from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday because of abdominal discomfort. The Napoli forward was well enough to travel Tuesday and take part in training. Nigeria plays South Africa on Wednesday for a place in Sunday’s final. Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but his tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.