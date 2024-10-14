Nigeria soccer team boycotts Africa Cup qualifier after being stranded at Libya airport

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s soccer players returned to their country on Monday after boycotting their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Libya because they were stranded overnight at the Al Abraq Airport in Libya. The team captain described the incident as “mind games”. But authorities in Libya denied it was sabotage. The Super Eagles were scheduled to play the second-leg tie on Tuesday. Team captain William Troost-Ekong said the plane had been due to land at Benghazi Airport but was diverted at the last minute to Al Abraq some 220 kilometers away. The first leg on Friday involved similar accusations of sabotage from the Libya team. That game was won 1-0 by Nigeria.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.