National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Bay FC has acquired Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala from Barcelona. Oshoala is one of the top players in the history of Nigeria’s national team. She is the first Nigerian to score in three Women’s World Cups. Known for her bright hair colors, Oshoala joined Barcelona in 2019 and has since scored 107 goals in 149 games. She has made 14 appearances, including three starts, with Barcelona this season, scoring eight goals.

