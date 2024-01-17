Nigeria coach questions why Sadiq can play for Real Sociedad despite missing Africa Cup with injury

AP Sports Writer (AP) — Nigeria coach José Peseiro says he is “confused” about why Umar Sadiq can play for Spanish team Real Sociedad despite an injury ruling the forward out the Africa Cup of Nations. The 26-year-old Sadiq has been included in Sociedad’s squad for its Copa del Rey game at Osasuna on Wednesday. Peseiro says he thought the player’s injury would prevent him playing for Nigeria at the Africa Cup. Nigeria plays host nation Ivory Coast on Thursday when the pressure is on Peseiro’s “Super Eagles” following a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their opening game. Ivory Coast started with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

