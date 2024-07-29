Nigeria caps off eventful first few days in Olympics with surprising win over Australia

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Nigeria’s coaches and players soaked in the moment, taking in the cheers from the crowd as they stood at center court. The team had just pulled off a surprising win against Australia in the Olympic opener for both teams. It was the first win in the Olympics in 20 years for the African nation. It happened a few days after the team made the 2 1/2-hour trek from Lille to Paris for the opening ceremony only to be denied access to the country’s boat by its own federation because there wasn’t enough room. The players and coaches didn’t want to get into the specifics of what happened Friday night.

